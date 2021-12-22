SHENANIGANS IN ALDERSHOT

Halton Regional Police have charged two Hamilton men after an early morning incident on Tuesday.

Patrol officers and a Canine Unit were called to the Mercedes dealership on the North Service Road to investigate suspicious activity.

Two men were on the property. “Officers arrived and found them to be in possession of a stolen car”, according to the police report.

A lengthy search of nearby woods and fields took place before the suspects were arrested.

A 23-year-old has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime. A 25-year old has also been arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with a probation order, failing to comply with a release order and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

By Rick Craven