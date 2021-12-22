Province records nearly 4400 new COVID cases

After two days with COVID case counts below 4,000 the province has reported 4,383 new cases—the highest count since April.

420 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Three quarters are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 109 are fully vaccinated.

168 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 132, or 79 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 36 are fully vaccinated.

25,860,049 vaccine doses have been administered, with over 230,000 doses administered yesterday—the highest day for vaccinations since July.

More than 2,126,000 residents have had three doses of COVID vaccine.

New COVID cases in Halton continue to mount while Hamilton saw a drop in new cases. Halton Public Health reported 258 new cases—the highest single day count since April, and one new death.88 of the new cases were in Oakville, 68 in Burlington, 52 in Halton Hills and 50 in Milton. There are 1320 active cases in Halton. Hamilton’s case count dropped by more than 50 to 142 with no deaths. There are 31 outbreaks in Hamilton-21 of them in schools which are now closed for the holidays. Hospitalizations are starting to creep upwards. Hamilton has 33 in hospital with COVID, up from 28 Monday. Halton has added two hospital cases overnight with 8 cases.