Local hospitalizations starting to rise along with COVID case counts

In Hamilton and Halton. hospitalizations are starting to creep up a week after the Omicron variant surfaced. Hamilton added ten cases overnight to 43 and Halton added two cases to 10 now in hospital with COVID. Hamilton reported 168 cases to bring the active case count to 916. Halton’s case count decreased by 21 to 237 new cases, bringing the active case count to 1443. 83 of Halton’s cases are in Oakville, 79 in Burlington, Milton 39 and Halton Hills 36.

Provincially, after two days with COVID case counts below 4,000 the province has reported 4,383 new cases—the highest count since April.

420 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Three quarters are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 109 are fully vaccinated.

168 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 132, or 79 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 36 are fully vaccinated.

25,860,049 vaccine doses have been administered, with over 230,000 doses administered yesterday—the highest day for vaccinations since July.

More than 2,126,000 residents have had three doses of COVID vaccine.