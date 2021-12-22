Hamilton’s 19th homicide recorded as man found mortally wounded in driveway

a 24-year-old man has died after being shot in a quiet central mountain neighbourhood.

Tuesday evening, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to Darcy Court in the area of Upper Wentworth and Mohawk Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, police found the man lying in his driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

At this time, investigators continue to search for suspects or vehicle descriptions. There will be a heavy police presence in the area as the forensics team processes the scene and police canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Brewster at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.