Province reports more than 3400 new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 3453 new COVID cases—the second day that COVID cases were below 4.000. There were ten deaths reported. Two thirds of the new cases are under 40 years of age and 92 percent are under 60.

412 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Three quarters are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 109 are fully vaccinated.

Similarly of the 165 people who are seriously ill and are in ICU due to #COVID19. 77 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 37 are fully vaccinated.

There were nearly 207,000 vaccine doses administered. 90.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.9% have two doses. More than 2,100,000 residents have now had the booster shot, and nearly 413,000 children aged 5 to 11 have had a first vaccination. That represents 38.3 percent of the total 5-11 population.

Locally Hamilton Public Health reported 508 COVID cases since Friday, 194 of them in the last 24 hours. There are now 870 active COVID cases in Hamilton. Hospitalizations stand at 28. There are 26 outbreaks which is down from 28 on Friday, 16 of them in schools which are now closed for the Christmas Holiday. An outbreak at the Corktown Tavern has seven testing positive from a Grey Cup ticketed event. Halton Public Health reported 655 COVID cases since Friday with 221 of them occurring in the last 24 hours. There are six COVID patients in Halton hospitals. Halton now has 1152 active COVID cases. There were no deaths reported in Either health unit.