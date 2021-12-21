Halton reports most COVID cases since April, Hamilton cases drop

New COVID cases in Halton continue to mount while Hamilton saw a drop in new cases. Halton Public Health reported 258 new cases—the highest single day count since April, and one new death.88 of the new cases were in Oakville, 68 in Burlington, 52 in Halton Hills and 50 in Milton. There are 1320 active cases in Halton. Hamilton’s case count dropped by more than 50 to 142 with no deaths. There are 31 outbreaks in Hamilton-21 of them in schools which are now closed for the holidays. Hospitalizations are starting to creep upwards. Hamilton has 33 in hospital with COVID, up from 28 Monday. Halton has added two hospital cases overnight with 8 cases.

Ontario is reporting 3453 new COVID cases—the second day that COVID cases were below 4.000. There were ten deaths reported. Two thirds of the new cases are under 40 years of age and 92 percent are under 60.

412 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Three quarters are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 109 are fully vaccinated.

Similarly of the 165 people who are seriously ill and are in ICU due to #COVID19. 77 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 37 are fully vaccinated.

There were nearly 207,000 vaccine doses administered. 90.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.9% have two doses. More than 2,100,000 residents have now had the booster shot, and nearly 413,000 children aged 5 to 11 have had a first vaccination. That represents 38.3 percent of the total 5-11 population.