Doug got his booster shot, wants Ontarians over 18 to book theirs

This morning Premier Doug Ford received his COVID-19 booster dose at an Etobicoke pharmacy, joining the more than 2 million Ontarians who have received their third shot.

With the rapid expansion of boosters to all individuals aged 18 and older, the province has promised to make third doses available to approximately 10.5 million Ontarians. Yesterday, over 206,000 Ontarians booked their booster appointments on the provincial booking system, plus thousands more through channels like pharmacies, primary care, and certain public health units.

“So, I just ended up getting my booster shot and I just encourage everyone, please get out there. If you haven’t taken any shots, get your first, get your second, or get your booster. I want to thank everyone across Ontario who went and got their boosters, but I especially want to thank folks like Anmol who are doing a great job, and everyone else delivering the vaccinations. We did over 206,000 yesterday in one day, those are staggering numbers. We have well over 200,000 appointments booked just on the provincial portal, and not mentioning the pharmacy portals and the primary care docs. So folks, we’re really gearing up to hit anywhere from 200-300,000 every single day, and again I just want to thank everyone who is getting their shots, and everyone who is delivering the shots. It’s the real Ontario spirit, Team Ontario, lets keep going. Once again, because of the great work these folks do, we will be the world leaders once again, so thank you and God bless everyone, and I want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and Happy Holidays.”