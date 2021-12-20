Province says booster booking system is working

Despite what many saw as a chaotic weekend in trying to book appointments for booster shots, a number of Ontarians we successful

Alexandra Hilkene, spokesperson for the Minister of Health, put our a statement suggesting the booking system may have smoothed out. She wrote, “We are pleased to see so many people embrace the opportunity to ensure strong protection against the Omicron variant with over 125,000 appointments booked through the provincial booking system as of 10:00 a.m. today. This does not include the thousands of appointments booked through other channels that are using their own booking systems such as certain public health units, pharmacies, primary care and hospitals.”

She also indicated the province will issue 10.54 Million booster shots to capture the 18-plus population.

The statement continued: “the province recently doubled its vaccination capacity to get as many vaccines into arms as possible. Nearly 169,000 doses were administered on December 17th, with the province continuing to ramp up to administer 200,000 to 300,000 doses per day in the coming days.”