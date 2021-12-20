Province reports 3,784 new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 3784 new COVID cases—a drop of nearly 400 from Sunday, and no new deaths. However, Ontario Health officials remind that statistics reported on weekend are sometimes underreported. Two-thirds of the new cases are in individuals under 40 years of age and 91 percent are under 60. There were 107,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 25,422,938 vaccine doses. 90.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.8% have two doses. The number of booster shots is 1,845.407 and the number of children 5-11 years getting vaccinated is nearly 400,000 or 36.5 percent of that population. Provincial stats show Hamilton with 181 new cases and 832 active cases. Halton reported 240 new cases and 1390 active cases. There were no deaths in either health unit.