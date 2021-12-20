Hamilton and Halton record more than 1100 COVID cases on weekend

Locally Hamilton Public Health reported 508 COVID cases since Friday, 194 of them in the last 24 hours. There are now 870 active COVID cases in Hamilton. Hospitalizations stand at 28. There are 26 outbreaks which is down from 28 on Friday, 16 of them in schools which are now closed for the Christmas Holiday. An outbreak at the Corktown Tavern has seven testing positive from a Grey Cup ticketed event. Halton Public Health reported 655 COVID cases since Friday with 221 of them occurring in the last 24 hours. There are six COVID patients in Halton hospitals. Halton now has 1152 active COVID cases. There were no deaths reported in Either health unit.

Ontario is reporting 3784 new COVID cases—a drop of nearly 400 from Sunday, and no new deaths. However, Ontario Health officials remind that statistics reported on weekend are sometimes underreported. Two-thirds of the new cases are in individuals under 40 years of age and 91 percent are under 60. There were 107,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 25,422,938 vaccine doses. 90.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.8% have two doses. The number of booster shots is 1,845.407 and the number of children 5-11 years getting vaccinated is nearly 400,000 or 36.5 percent of that population.