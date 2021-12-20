Burlington residents can have their say on new city website design

Burlington is inviting public feedback on three burlington.ca homepage design concepts as part of the City’s redesign of its website to improve user experience. From Jan. 7 – 21, 2022 residents can visit getinvolvedburlington.ca/web-redesign for this web redesign engagement opportunity. Feedback from Burlington residents will help inform the City’s preferred design concept.

The City wants to make it easier for residents and visitors to find information on its website. The redesign will focus on inclusive design to help people better navigate the site and access online services. This work is important for the City to achieve a more accessible website to better serve residents and continue to meet accessibility standards as required by the Province of Ontario. The City will be creating a ‘mobile responsive website’ which means whether a visitor to the site is coming from a laptop, tablet or phone, the website automatically changes to fit the device the person is reading it on. This will provide a seamless experience between the mobile and desktop versions of the website.

The web redesign work includes a review of burlington.ca, burlingtontransit.ca and calendar.burlington.ca to design one easy to use website. These sites were launched in 2015 and there have been no major updates since that time.

A redesign of the City’s website was originally scheduled to be done following completion of the City’s One Brand Project . The One Brand project is currently on hold until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, it was determined that a redesign should go forward now to modernize the website and improve the user experience.

The redesigned Burlington.ca website is expected to launch summer 2022.

Said City Manager Tim Commisso, “The public engagement on our web redesign is critical to support an improved online customer experience for residents. We know our website is increasingly the city’s link to our services and we need to create an easier way for residents to find the information they need to live and play in our community. This web redesign and modernization work is needed as there have been significant changes in technology since 2015. It’s important our website stays current to provide the positive and helpful experience residents have come to expect from the City.”

Quick Facts

• In September 2021, residents had their first opportunity to provide feedback into the web redesign with web navigation testing engagement

• In 2020 and 2021, burlington.ca reached over 1 million annual users and on average has between 5-10k visitors daily

• Through surveys and polls, residents continue to share the City website is one of the top channels they use to find out about City programs, services and initiatives

• More than half of all burlington.ca visitors view its site on a mobile device