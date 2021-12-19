Ontario COVID case count tops 4,000

Ontario’s daily COVID case count has nearly tripled in a week. The province reported 4177 new cases Saturday compared to 1476 a week earlier. There were two deaths reported. With 51,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate is 8.7 percent. Two thirds of the new cases are under 40 years of age and 91 percent are under 60. There were almost 141,000 vaccinations administered Saturday. 90.4% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.8% have two doses. More than 375,000 children aged 5-11 have had a vaccine shot representing 35 percent of the population in that age category. More than 1.8 Million residents have had a third or booster shot.
Provincial figure show Hamilton added 175 new COVID cases bringing the number of active cases to 718. Halton is reporting 245 new cases, bringing the Halton active case count to 1185.