It’s a mess, no Leaf game tonight…but Canada faring better with COVID than other jurisdictions

The Toronto Maple Leafs will soon be back in Toronto after their game Saturday against the Canucks and a first game ever tomorrow against the Seattle Kraken were both postponed. Both the Leafs and Canucks have been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak with nine players in COVID-19 protocol .

It had been announced earlier that John Tavares, Alexander Kerfoot, Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza had been added to the protocol list. Vancouver has Luke Schenn, Juho Lammikko, Brad Hunt, Tucker Poolman, Jason King (assistant coach), Tyler Motte in protocol.

Worldwide the World Health Organization reports more than 540,000 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has shown up in 89 countries. The WHO, reports the number of COVID-19 cases involving omicron is doubling every 1.5 to three days in countries where there is community transmission of the variant and not just people who were infected abroad.

Britain had over 80,000 new cases yesterday but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resisting calls to impose a lockdown, telling people to get tested before mixing with others.

Compared to other countries, despite the surge in cases, Canada is doing relatively well. Its case count versus the USA, Germany and the UK is significantly lower—in the case of the US, the COVID rate per 100,000 population is eight times Canada’s, Germany more than double Canada and the UK 80 percent greater than Canada.