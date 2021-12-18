Province reports 3301 COVID cases on eve of new round of restrictions

Ontario is reporting 3,301 new COVID cases—a number not seen since early May. Two-thirds of the new cases are in individuals under 40 years of age and 92 percent are under 60. Hospitalizations are up to 382 from 358 the previous day. Just under 80 percent of those in hospital and being treated in ICU are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. There were four deaths reported. With 54,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate is 8.9 percent.

There were 169,000 vaccinations conducted Friday for a total of 25,174,953 vaccine doses. 90.4% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.8% have two doses.

Provincial figure show Hamilton added 139 new COVID cases bringing the number of active cases to 574. Halton is reporting 189 new cases, bringing the Halton active case count to 980.

The numbers come as the province prepares to enter a new round of restrictions and capacity limits Sunday.