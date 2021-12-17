Visitors to St Joes need proof of Vaccination
In response to the Omicrom COVID outbreak, St. Joseph’s Healthcare will be requiring proof of vaccination for all visitors.
The statement from St. Joes reads:
St. Joseph’s Healthcare is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all visitors, caregivers and support people starting Friday, December 17, 2021, as a means of further protecting our patients and staff from the increasing spread of COVID-19.
Fully vaccinated visitors coming to hospital must provide a vaccination receipt or QR code with government-issued ID.
We understand this may be a difficult step for some, but view it is a necessary measure to protect our patients and staff from the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreading across our region. Ensuring that everyone inside the hospital is vaccinated – all healthcare workers as well as visitors and support people – is critical to providing the safest therapeutic environment possible for our vulnerable patients.
The Ontario government has mandated vaccination for visitors to Long-Term Care Homes, and many of our patients present with similar frailties.
Visitors unable to show proof of full vaccination will be denied entry to the hospital, with limited exceptions.