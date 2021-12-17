Huge lineups for COVID test kits
Beth Barron Photo
Ontarians are taking to heart the government’s offer to supply rapid test kits to everybody, but in the early days of the program a lot of people are going home disappointed. In keeping with the announcement earlier this week that selected LCBO outlets would be distribution centres for the tests. A big crowd showed up at the Upper James and Fennel outlet only to be told the tests hadn’t arrived yet. Apparently the tests have arrived at the Burlington LCBO and they may reach Hamilton later today. Federal health officials at their daily news conference said most of a supply of 35 Million tests have already been distributed across Canada and 25 Million booster shots have been secured.
