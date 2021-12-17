Halton COVID case count tops 200

Halton Public Health is reporting the highest daily COVID case count this year with 201 cases, bringing the active case count in Halton to 755 cases. Oakville has 68 cases, Burlington 47, Milton 46 and Halton Hills 40. There are eight outbreaks all in, schools. There are still only five people with COVID in Halton hospitals as hospitalizations trail new cases by approximately two weeks. Hamilton, on the other hand, reported 91 cases, down 17 from Thursday. There are 25 COVID cases in Hamilton Hospitals. There are 28 outbreaks—17 of them in schools which will close this week.

Meanwhile, as the Omicron variant of COVID continues to spread, Ontario is recording its highest single-day COVID case count since early May. 3,124 cases were reported Thursday. The positivity rate is up to 8.2 percent.

Of the 358 people are hospitalized with COVID19., 273 or three-quarters, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 85 are fully vaccinated.

157 people whose condition is serious enough to require ICU treatment, 79 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 33 are fully vaccinated.

More than 156,000 vaccinations were administered Thursday. 90.4% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.7% have two doses.