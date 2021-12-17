Downtown Hamilton gunplay lands man in hospital

Just after Midnight Friday Hamilton Police were summoned to the scene of a shooting outside a John Street South restaurant.

Police say a man in his 20’s and several suspects were involved in an altercation that ended up with the victim being shot twice. The suspects fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has since been processed and police are canvassing the area for any surveillance and witnesses.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Division 1 Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Constable Alex Buck at 905-546-3817.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit r anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Missing person

Hamilton Police is requesting the assistance of the public in locating, Robert Atkinson.

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, Robert left his residence in the East Hamilton area and was last seen travelling south on Rosedale Avenue and then west along Lawrence Road. His family believes Robert may have been heading to the Bruce Trail.

Robert suffers from Down syndrome and has Alcohol Syndrome Disorder. Robert is completely non-verbal.

Police have been advised that Robert is dressed for the weather.

Robert has gone missing in the past and been known to travel great distances. In past incidences, police have located Robert in the east end of Hamilton and on the Hamilton escarpment.

Robert Atkinson

38-years-of-age

Hamilton

Last seen Rosedale Avenue at Lawrence Road- Hamilton

Male

White

5’4”

Blue and Yellow toque

Green jacket with black on the sleeves and fur on the hood

Possibly wearing jeans or black track pants

Anyone with any information are asked to contact Division 2 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com