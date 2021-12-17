Christmas dinners limited to 10 persons

The province has introduced a what amounts to a partial lockdown with Christmas a week away. Effective Sunday the following restrictions will take effect:

the province is reducing social gathering limits to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Ontario is introducing a 50 per cent capacity limit in the following indoor public settings:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments and strip clubs;

Personal care services;

Personal physical fitness trainers;

Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies);

Shopping malls;

Non-spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities (e.g. gyms);

Indoor recreational amenities;

Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities;

Tour and guide services; and

Photography studios and services; and

Marinas and boating clubs.

These limits do not apply to any portion of a business or place that is being used for a wedding, a funeral or a religious service, rite, or ceremony. Businesses or facilities will also need to post a sign stating the capacity limits that are permitted in the establishment.

To further reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, additional protective measures are also being applied:

The number of patrons permitted to sit at a table will be limited to 10 people and patrons will be required to remain seated in restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments, meeting and event spaces and strip clubs.

Bars and restaurants, meeting and event spaces and strip clubs will be required to close by 11 p.m. Take out and delivery will be permitted beyond 11 p.m.

Dancing will not be allowed except for workers or performers.

Food and/or drink services will be prohibited at sporting events; concert venues, theatres and cinemas; casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments; and horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues.

The sale of alcohol will be restricted after 10 p.m. and consumption of alcohol in businesses or settings after 11 p.m.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer DR Kieran Moore was asked to comment on reports that Omicron is not as severe as other forms of COVID 19 seen so far.