$1 Million distributed to help Hamilton businesses go digital

The Hamilton Business Centre and Hamilton Chamber of Commerce say more than $1 Million in Digital Main Street grants haver been distributed in Hamilton.

Digital Main Street’s Digital Transformation Grant provides qualifying brick-and-mortar small businesses with a digital assessment, online training and a one-time $2,500 grant to implement their Digital Transformation Plan.

The province-wide program first came to Hamilton in 2018 in an effort to help main street businesses adopt and use digital technologies more effectively. As small businesses faced unprecedented challenges in 2020, the multi-faceted program continues to expand and extend its funding to businesses who have had to turn to digital and online solutions in order to stay competitive and succeed.

Last year, the Hamilton Business Centre & Hamilton Chamber of Commerce launched a Digital Service Squad funded by the Digital Main Street program to assist small businesses in Hamilton’s 13 Business Improvement Areas and other commercial corridors through their digital transformation. The program provides one-on-one assistance, including training, advisory support, and grant application support.

Norm Schleehahn, Director of Economic Development commented, “This is a major achievement for our community, and I am proud our joint efforts provided such a high calibre of support for so many entrepreneurs in Hamilton.”