Ports of Hamilton, Oshawa unload monster boring machines for Metrolinx tunnels

A trio of tunnel boring machines (TBMs) has arrived in the Greater Golden Horseshoe, destined for Metrolinx’s Eglinton Crosstown West Extension and Scarborough Subway Extension projects. Following a two-week journey across the Atlantic, the boring machines, one 12 metres in diameter and the other two both 6.5 metres in diameter, arrived at the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority’s (HOPA Ports) Ontario ports. All manufactured by Herrenknecht in Germany, the larger Scarborough Subway Extension TBM was delivered to the Port of Oshawa, and the other two for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project were delivered to the Port of Hamilton.

Scarborough’s TBM, weighing in at 2,000 tonnes, will help build the largest subway tunnel in Toronto’s transit history. The TBMs are so large, they have to be loaded into vessels in pieces for assembly at their final destinations.

One of the cutter heads is unloaded for shipment to Scarborough

“Oshawa and Hamilton’s ports are key gateways to the most densely populated area of Southern Ontario and the country’s busiest construction zone. “As an integrated port network, we look to create better connections for businesses and industrial users moving cargo throughout the Greater Golden Horseshoe, just like Metrolinx does for rail passengers,” said Ian Hamilton, President & CEO of HOPA Ports. “We’re thrilled to see goods move through the Ports of Hamilton and Oshawa, which will in turn help people move more efficiently.” Greeting the arrival of the boring equipment, Metrolinx VP, Scarborough Subway Extension, Mark Ciavarro, CEO of Metrolinx, Phil Verster. Mayor of Oshawa, Dan Carter. QSL Senior Sales Representative, Kevin Paradis-Rioux, HOPA President & CEO, Ian Hamilton

At each port, carrier vessels delivered the heavy cargo with the assistance of the expert stevedoring teams who serve HOPA’s network of ports.

The Scarborough TBM arrived at the Port of Oshawa aboard the heavy load carrier Jumbo Vision, where over the course of an entire week longshoremen will discharge the vessel and the TBM piece by piece.

Next spring, the Scarborough TBM will begin burrowing a single 7.8km-long tunnel – from Sheppard and McCowan to Kennedy Station – clearing an underground pathway for the three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension. Due for completion in 2030, the project will make it even more convenient and comfortable for Scarborough residents to travel back and forth to the downtown core.

Metrolinx is holding a naming contest for the three boring machines, and people can submit their suggestions favourites here: https://blog.metrolinx.com/2021/12/01/short-list-of-names-released-in-toronto- subway-tunnel-boring-machines-contest/