Local COVID counts mirror provincial totals as the highest seen since May

Halton Public Health is reporting a big surge in COVID cases with 171 new cases. 68 of the new cases are in Oakville, 38 in Burlington, 33 in Milton and 32 in Halton Hills. There are five patients currently in Halton’s hospitals but hospital cases typically trail case counts by a few days. There are eight outbreaks underway in Halton—all of them in schools.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 108 new COVID cases. The number of active COVID cases has shot up to 604 from 423 the previous day. There are 27 people hospitalized with COVID. The seven-day case rate continues to climb—now at 62, and the testing positivity rate is 4 percent. There are 28 outbreaks—no new ones in the last 24 hours—half in school settings. Ontario is reporting 2,421 new COVID cases—the highest single day count since May. Roughly two-thirds of the cases are in vaccinated individuals but Health officials say that is to be expected since vaccinated individuals outnumber unvaccinated by nearly nine to one. With nearly 55,000 deaths reported the positivity rate is up to 7 percent. There were nine deaths reported.

The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated status comes clearer when more serious cases requiring hospitalization and ICU care are examined. Of the 328 people who are hospitalized with COVID19 more than 80 percent. are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Similarly, of the 165 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 85 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 24 are fully vaccinated.

There were nearly 138,000 vaccinations conducted Wednesday for a total of 24,849,505 vaccine doses. 90.4% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.7% have two doses.