It’s back to the future as Ontario reports over 2400 COVID cases—highest since May

Ontario is reporting 2,421 new COVID cases—the highest single day count since May. Roughly two-thirds of the cases are in vaccinated individuals but Health officials say that is to be expected since vaccinated individuals outnumber unvaccinated by nearly nine to one. With nearly 55,000 deaths reported the positivity rate is up to 7 percent. There were nine deaths reported.

The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated status comes clearer when more serious cases requiring hospitalization and ICU care are examined. Of the 328 people who are hospitalized with COVID19 more than 80 percent. are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Similarly, of the 165 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 85 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 24 are fully vaccinated.

There were nearly 138,000 vaccinations conducted Wednesday for a total of 24,849,505 vaccine doses. 90.4% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.7% have two doses.

As the Omicron COVID variant continues its rapid spread local health units are reporting case counts not seen in months. Halton Public Health is reporting 109 new cases—the highest daily count since May.36 of the cases are in Oakville, 30 in Milton, 24 in Halton Hills and 19 in Burlington. At this point there are only five COVID patients in Halton hospitals, but hospital counts usually trail new case counts by a few days. Still the last time Halton gad 109 cases in May there were 92 in hospitals.

Hamilton reported 96 cases—more than double the previous day’s count. There are 423 active cases in Hamilton, compared to 252 a week earlier. Hospitalizations stand at 29==compared to 13 a week earlier. There are 28 outbreaks—eight more than Tuesday, 14 of them are in school settings, affecting an average of three individuals in each school. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.