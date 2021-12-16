GO Vaxx bus only had 240 doses

Forget about the GO Vaxx bus at Dundurn Castle. Hours after the GO Vaxx bus at Dundurn Castle ran out of Vaccine people are still showing up at the pop-up clinic.

One disappointed visitor messaged “Just arrived at the mobile vaxx bus at Dundurn castle only to be told they jave no vaccine left. Said they didn’t expect this many people to show up. Only had 240 shots available so if you weren’t there early morning you were out of luck.Are you kidding me!? Didn’t expect this response?? Really?? Constant stream of people arriving as I send this.”

Twitter posters said the bus was out of vaccine within two hours of its arrival.

Photo courtesy Kathy Renwald