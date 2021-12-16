Hamilton Police investigate sexual assault on James St. Stairs

Hamilton Police need the public’s help in their investigation of a sexual assault incident that occurred on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. in the area of the James Street South escarpment stairs. This is the stairs that provide access from James Street South to the top of the Claremont Access.

The suspect is described as follows:

Male, white

5’8 to 5’10

Athletic build

Wearing an orange bandana or facemask covering

Black hooded sweatshirt, with the hood up

Black pants

Hamilton Police are requesting that the public check their security cameras, including any dashcam footage, for anyone that matches the suspect’s description.

Investigators believe that there may have been other individuals using the stairs at the time of the incident, and are asking any witnesses to contact Detective Phil Hedgcock at 905-540-5544 or Detective Sergeant Jennifer Currie at 905-546-4962.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com