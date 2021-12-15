Local Health Units report big surge in COVID cases

As the Omicron COVID variant continues its rapid spread local health units are reporting case counts not seen in months. Halton Public Health is reporting 109 new cases—the highest daily count since May.36 of the cases are in Oakville, 30 in Milton, 24 in Halton Hills and 19 in Burlington. At this point there are only five COVID patients in Halton hospitals, but hospital counts usually trail new case counts by a few days. Still the last time Halton gad 109 cases in May there were 92 in hospitals.

Hamilton reported 96 cases—more than double the previous day’s count. There are 423 active cases in Hamilton, compared to 252 a week earlier. Hospitalizations stand at 29==compared to 13 a week earlier. There are 28 outbreaks—eight more than Tuesday, 14 of them are in school settings, affecting an average of three individuals in each school. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.

Ontario is reporting 1,808 new COVID cases. 42 percent of the cases are in unvaccinated persons or are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. There were nine additional deaths. There were nearly 45,000 tests administered for a positivity rate of six percent.

When it comes to serious cases hospitalization, the unvaccinated are more prevalent. 357 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Three-quarters are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 84 are fully vaccinated. Similarly, 154 people are in ICU due to COVID19, 80 percent of whom are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 30 are fully vaccinated.

There were more than 127,000 vaccinations administered Tuesday, the highest single day vaccination count since July. 24,711,702 vaccine doses have been administered. 90.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.7% have two doses.