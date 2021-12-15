COVID count tops 1800, with nine deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,808 new COVID cases. 42 percent of the cases are in unvaccinated persons or are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. There were nine additional deaths. There were nearly 45,000 tests administered for a positivity rate of six percent.

When it comes to serious cases hospitalization, the unvaccinated are more prevalent. 357 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Three-quarters are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 84 are fully vaccinated. Similarly, 154 people are in ICU due to COVID19, 80 percent of whom are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 30 are fully vaccinated.

There were more than 127,000 vaccinations administered Tuesday, the highest single day vaccination count since July. 24,711,702 vaccine doses have been administered. 90.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.7% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health reported 44 new COVID cases. There are 411 active cases in Hamilton. The seven-day average for new cases is 53. Hospitalizations remain at 26. There are 20 outbreaks in Hamilton—one at the Winking Judge pub on Augusta Street was downgraded from 28 cases to five. 10 of the outbreaks are in school settings. Halton reports 88 cases –31 in Oakville, 22 in Burlington, 20 in Milton and 15 in Halton Hills. According to the latest available information, there are still only 4 COVID patients in Halton hospitals.