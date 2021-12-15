Burlington residents will see a three percent tax increase

Property taxes in Burlington will increase by just under three percent in the coming year. Burlington City Council has approved the city’s 2022 budget. Calling for a 2.87 percent hike. Combined with a budget increase from Halton Region and no change to education taxes, the overall tax increase will work out to $22.36 per $100,000 of a home’s current value assessment. Homeowners with a home assessed at $500,000 would pay an additional $111.80 per year or $2.15 per week. The property tax bill is made up of three portions, the City of Burlington, Halton Region, and the Boards of Education.

The 2022 budget is focused on:

• Maintaining and enhancing city services

o Funding to make the free transit service for seniors pilot a permanent program

o Operating expenses to support the new Orchard Community Hub, the City View pavilion at City View Park and a new splash pad at Tansley Woods Park

o One-time funding to support a Gypsy Moth spraying program in 2022.

• Ensuring the city’s assets are in a state of good repair

From the 2022 capital budget:

o 69% is for infrastructure renewal

o 10% goes toward growth-related projects

o 15% is for new/enhanced projects

o 6% goes towards green projects which support the City’s climate goals.

• Addressing the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

o Funding to make the bus cleaning pilot program permanent.

A copy of the approved budget for 2022 will be available online at burlington.ca/budget.