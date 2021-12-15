The Bay Observer
Burlington residents will see a three percent tax increase
Burlington residents will see a three percent tax increase

December 15, 2021

Property taxes in Burlington will increase by just under three percent in the coming year. Burlington City Council has approved the city’s 2022 budget. Calling for a 2.87 percent hike. Combined with a budget increase from Halton Region and no change to education taxes, the overall tax increase will work out to $22.36 per $100,000 of a home’s current value assessment. Homeowners with a home assessed at $500,000 would pay an additional $111.80 per year or $2.15 per week. The property tax bill is made up of three portions, the City of Burlington, Halton Region, and the Boards of Education.

The 2022 budget is focused on:

•             Maintaining and enhancing city services

o             Funding to make the free transit service for seniors pilot a permanent program

o             Operating expenses to support the new Orchard Community Hub, the City View pavilion at City View Park and a new splash pad at Tansley Woods Park

o             One-time funding to support a Gypsy Moth spraying program in 2022.

•             Ensuring the city’s assets are in a state of good repair

From the 2022 capital budget:

o             69% is for infrastructure renewal

o             10% goes toward growth-related projects

o             15% is for new/enhanced projects

o             6% goes towards green projects which support the City’s climate goals.

•             Addressing the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

o             Funding to make the bus cleaning pilot program permanent.

A copy of the approved budget for 2022 will be available online at burlington.ca/budget.

