St Joes cracking down on unvaccinated staff

St Joseph’s Healthcare is getting tough on the small number of staff who are not vaccinated, In a memo Tuesday, Melissa Farrell, President St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton announced the new policy. All individuals who are not vaccinated and do not have an approved exemption now face progressive disciplinary action, ending in termination. She wrote, “Progressive discipline is an evidenced-based approach that will help us meet our goal of a fully vaccinated workforce at St. Joe’s. We know this approach is effective because we see the number of vaccinated individuals increase with each disciplinary step we take.”

St Joes will now post the vaccination status of staff and physicians on its website along with information on patient COVID status. Tuesday’s posting shows that out of 5,835 staff and physicians, 97.4 percent are fully vaccinated, 26 individuals partially vaccinated and 65 individuals who have either refused vaccines or who have not responded. Four are on unpaid leave of absence and to date there have been no terminations; but that could change starting today with the tougher policy. HHSC announced a similar policy last month. 97.6 percent of HHSC;’s more than 13,000 employees have been fully vaccinated and 13 individuals were terminated.