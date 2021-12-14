Halton Continues to see COVID case surge in local reporting

With the advent of the Omicron COVID variant more vaccinated Ontarians are testing positive for the virus than unvaccinated. 526 of Ontario’s 1,429 new reported cases today were unvaccinated. 94 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. The ret had at least two shots,

But when it comes to the severity of the disease only 22 percent of those requiring hospitalization have been fully vaccinated, and 19 percent required intensive care.

Just over 99,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday—the highest single-day vaccination total since July24. A total of 24.584,089 vaccine doses have been administered. 90.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.6% have two doses. Over 1.1 million Ontario residents have gad the booster shot and over 332,000 children 5-11 have been vaccinated for a vaccination rate of just under 31 percent.

Hamilton Public Health reported 44 new COVID cases. There are 411 active cases in Hamilton. The seven-day average for new cases is 53. Hospitalizations remain at 26. There are 20 outbreaks in Hamilton—one at the Winking Judge pub on Augusta Street was downgraded from 28 cases to five. 10 of the outbreaks are in school settings. Halton reports 88 cases –31 in Oakville, 22 in Burlington, 20 in Milton and 15 in Halton Hills. According to the latest available information, there are still only 4 COVID patients in Halton hospitals.