Police say 22-year-old killed in deliberate hit-and-run

A 22 -year-old Hamilton man is dead and a 24-year-old is charged with first degree murder after a victim was run down in the parking lot of an east Hamilton Apartment complex. Hamilton were called to investigate the suspicious death of a male in his early 20s near Barton and Covington in Stoney Creek..
CHCH news tweeted: “We’ve confirmed with family that Hamilton’s 18th homicide victim of the year is 22 year old Mario Rodgers. Hamilton Police say they have a 24 year old in custody who will be charged with 1st degree murder.” When police arrived on the scene they found the victim and a silver sedan which showed signs of damage.