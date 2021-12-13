Local cases jump as Ontario reports 1536 new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 1,536 new COVID cases. 47 percent are in individuals unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status. 85 percent of the new cases are in individuals under the age of 60, 65 percent are under 40. There was one death reported. With 38,000 tests administered the positivity rate is 5.5 percent.

There were just under 35,000 vaccinations completed Sunday for a total of 24,484,692 vaccine doses. 90.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.6% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health reported 172 new COVID cases since Friday—40 in the last 24-hour period. There are 346 active cases in Hamilton—up from 222 a week ago. Hospitalizations have increased to 26 from 18 on Friday. There are 20 outbreaks in Hamilton—one at the Winking Judge pub on Augusta Street resulted in 28 people testing positive. 10 of the outbreaks are in school settings. Halton reports 196 cases since Friday, 70 of them in the last 24 hours. There are still only 4 COVID patients in Halton hospitals.