It’s starting: Kingston MOH issues new COVID gathering restrictions

In what could be the beginning of a provincial trend, the Kingston Medical Officer has reintroduced COVID restrictions

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, has exercised his powers under Section 22 of the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act to restrict the size of gatherings to five persons.

Also restaurants will be forced to close at 10 PM and will have to stop serving alcohol at 9 PM. Only four people will be allowed at a table. Once again clubs are ordered to not allow dancing, singing, or live performances of music, and the volume of recorded music must be low enough to allow for normal conversation.

“Cases are increasing at a concerning rate and it is clear we must take further action to protect our community,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health. “We are issuing this class order and asking everyone to adhere to these social gathering limitations. We have come so far, and as we provide increasing immunity to our community through immunization, we must all be vigilant and keep our community safe. We all have a responsibility to adhere to public health measures—monitor for symptoms, stay home when ill, reduce social contacts, and avoid social gatherings.”

Any failure to comply with this Class Order can result in fines of up to $5000 for every day or part of a day on which the offence occurs or continues.

For the moment the new restrictions are in place for one week only, but the MOH has the power to extend the restrictions. The latest figures from the Province show Kingston with 142 new cases Monday.