COVID case count at 1536

Ontario is reporting 1,536 new COVIS cases. 47 percent are in individuals unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status. 85 percent of the new cases are in individuals under the age of 60, 65 percent are under 40. There was one death reported. With 38,000 tests administered the positivity rate is 5.5 percent.
There were just under 35,000 vaccinations completed Sunday for a total of 24,484,692 vaccine doses. 90.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.6% have two doses.
Provincial figures show Hamilton with 44 new cases and Halton with 75. No new deaths were reported in either health unit.