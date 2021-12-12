Province reports 1472 new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 1,476 new COVID cases. More than half are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were eight deaths reported as well. 65 percent of the cases are in persons under 40 years of age and 89 percent are in individuals under 60 years. More than 38,000 tests were conducted, making the positivity rate 5.4 percent. Nearly 62,000 vaccinations were completed for a total of 24,449,726 vaccine doses 90.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.6% have two doses.
Provincial figures show Hamilton with 67 new cases and Halton with 52. No new deaths were reported in either health unit.