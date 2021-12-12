Hamilton properties spotlighted in this year’s heritage recognition awards

Two dozen Hamilton properties, individuals and organizations have been nominated by the Hamilton Municipal Heritage Committee for heritage recognition awards. Seven properties were nominated in the category of Heritage Property Conservation. The recognition goes to property owners who have demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the conservation, restoration and preservation of Hamilton’s built heritage.

Core Urban Inc. was the only nominee in the Heritage Property Developer category which recognizes heritage property developers who have demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the conservation, restoration and preservation of Hamilton’s built heritage. Core Urban was nominated for their restoration of the Arliss Building in Gore Park.

The Gasworks building, Home of the Hamilton Music Collective on Park Street North, was nominated in the Adaptive Reuse of a Heritage Property category for demonstrating an outstanding contribution to the conservation, restoration and preservation of Hamilton’s built heritage through adaptive reuse.

A building at the corner of James Street North and Barton was singled out for the Heritage Streetscape Revitalization award recognizing the efforts of a property owner who has demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the enhancement of Hamilton’s heritage streetscapes through conservation and revitalization. Thier Curran Architects Inc photo

Full details of the awards and nominees can be found here.