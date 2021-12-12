Blue Bombers holed up in swank Burlington hotel

Burlingtonians are familiar with the historic Lancaster Bomber flying over their skies during holiday celebrations.

When a couple of busloads of Blue Bombers arrived this week, they were even more honored.

The CFL’s Western Conference champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers chose the recently opened Pearle Hotel and Spa on the waterfront as their home during Grey Cup week.

“We’re thrilled to have people from all over our country stay here,” Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said. “The tourism sector has been hard-hit by COVID and I’m glad to see them getting the business.”

Traditionally, visiting teams like to be a little bit removed from the hustle and bustle of Hamilton.

The adjacent Waterfront Hotel and the Holiday Inn on South Service Road also did a booming business hosting friends and family members of the Winnipeg players. By DENIS GIBBONS