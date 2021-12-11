Restaurant review: Pho B & T Viet Thai Restaurant

Michele Bogle

It has been said that change is good; especially during challenging times like this for restaurateurs. When a business model works well, there’s no need to mess with it. At Pho B & T Viet Thai Restaurant, if affordable prices, a clean and welcoming atmosphere with quickly prepared Vietnamese/Thai food is what you’re looking for, it’s what you’ll get. Yelp would agree, with Pho B & T snagging the #6 spot rating out of 31 for Hamilton’s best Vietnamese/Thai restaurants this year.

With more than 20 years of tradition; this centrally-located Vietnamese/Thai eatery has watched other Asian fusion as well as traditional competitors spring up around them. Chef and owner Li Chen, has survived without offering extravagant decor or elaborate plating. The restaurant has two divided sides and is large enough to handle big groups for a social luncheon, or for a business meeting. The music is fresh and the servers are young.

Signature foods that help to keep their customers loyal are classic dishes like the B & T Special Beef Noodle Soup and the Crispy Vietnamese/Thai & Asian Shrimp Rolls.







Quick service, moderate prices, clean environment and good food; sounds like the perfect recipe.

Check the Pho B & T Viet Thai Restaurant website for a complete menu and hours of business.

Michele Bogle is a Burlington-based food & entertainment freelance journalist.