Provincial COVID case count tops 1600

The province is reporting 1,607 new reported cases-the highest daily count since May 46 percent of the cases are in individuals not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is not known. 65 percent of the new cases are under the age of 40 and 89 percent are under 60. There were more than 42,000 tests administered for a positivity rate of 4.6 percent. There were five deaths reported.

There were 85,534 vaccinations completed for a total of 24,387,806 vaccine doses. 90.2% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.5% have two doses.

Locally, provincial reporting shows Hamilton with 55 new COVID cases and one additional death. It is the fourth straight day for a covid fatality in Hamilton. Halton has 74 new cases and no deaths.