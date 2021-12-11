Ford calls on Ottawa for more COVID aid to provinces

As the midpoint of December approaches, there has been no word on when Ottawa will issue its Fall Economic Statement. Many rely on information contained in the fall economic statement — including investors, provincial governments, post-secondary institutions, and businesses. In an open letter to Prime Minister Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford wrote: “it is critical that the federal government, through the fall economic statement, join us in providing additional supports to protect the vital public services the people – and the economy – of Canada depend on. Ontario’s finance minister, Peter Bethlenfalvy, will reach out to his counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, to advance these discussions.” Ian Lee, an associate professor of business at Ottawa’s Carleton University told IPolitics

“We need an update. We can’t wait until next March or April for the budget. We need the clarity that this gigantic strategic plan called the fall economic update will provide.” Last year, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland released the fall economic statement on Nov. 30.

Ford also raised the housing affordability issue. He invited Trudeau and Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity to attend a housing summit set for next week that will also involve municipal mayors and chairs and Ontario Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark.

The full text is below.