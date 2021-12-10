Ontario COVID case count tops 1400

Ontario is reporting 1,453 new COVID cases- the highest daily count since May. Over half of the new cases are in persons not fully vaccinated or in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. Two thirds of the new cases are in individuals under 40 years of age and 89 percent are under 60. There were almost 40,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 4.4 percent.

309 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Nearly three-quarters of them are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 75 are fully vaccinated.

151 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 80 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 29 are fully vaccinated.

78,390 vaccinations were administered Thursday for a total of 24,304,272 vaccine doses. 90.2% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.5% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 52 new COVID cases bringing the active case count to 300—the highest in two months. There was an additional fatality reported as well. The 7-day average case count has risen to 40. There are 19 outbreaks reported, an increase of three. 11 of the outbreaks are in school settings. There are 18 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. Halton reported 74 new COVID cases, the highest single-day count since May.26 of Halton’s cases were in Halton Hills and 24 in Oakville. Milton had 13 new cases and Burlington 11. There are four COVID patients in Halton Hospitals. No deaths were reported by Halton Public Health