Highest single-day COVID case count since May

Ontario is reporting 1,453 new COVID cases- the highest daily count since May. Over half of the new cases are in persons not fully vaccinated or in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. Two thirds of the new cases are in individuals under 40 years of age and 89 percent are under 60. There were almost 40,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 4.4 percent.

309 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Nearly three-quarters of them are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 75 are fully vaccinated.

151 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 80 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 29 are fully vaccinated.

Back in May when the single day case count was above 1400 there were more than 1,000 hospitalizations and nearly 700 in ICU.

78,390 vaccinations were administered Thursday for a total of 24,304,272 vaccine doses. 90.2% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.5% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 44 new COVID cases-down 10 from Wednesday and one COVID death. There are 14 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. The seven-day average for COVID cases in Hamilton is 36. There are 13 outbreaks-unchanged from the previous day. Halton Public Health reported 49 new COVID cases—37 of them in Milton and Oakville. There was one death added as well bringing the total in Halton to 245. Halton has seven COVID outbreaks, all of them in schools. There are four people hospitalized in Halton with COVID.