Province reports 1290 new COVID cases but hospitalizations remain moderate

Ontario is reporting 1290 new cases of covid—the highest daily count since may 24th. The big difference between today’s count and that of May 24th is in hospitalizations and ICU usage. Today there are 309 people hospitalized with COVID and 155 in ICU. On may 24th there were 1072 hospitalizations with 650 people in ICU.

Of the 309 people who are currently hospitalized with COVID19. Three quarters are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 77 are fully vaccinated.

And of the seriously ill in ICU, 85 percent of the 155 patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 24 are fully vaccinated.

There were 75,000 vaccinations administered Wednesday for a total of 24,225,882 vaccine doses. 90.2% of Ontarians 12 plus have one dose and 87.4% have two doses. 25 percent of children aged 5-11 have received their first shot—that amounts to more than 270,000 children, and nearly a million adults have had the booster shot.

While COVID case counts continue to rise in Hamilton and Halton, Hospitalizations are actually dropping, a possible indicator of the younger age groups that are being infected. Hamilton reported 54 cases—the highest single-day count since early September. There was also one additional COVID-related death reported. There are 16 outbreaks in Hamilton, seven of them in schools. Hamilton Hospitalizations, however sit at 13 which is down two cases from a week earlier. Halton is reporting 36 cases and no new deaths. The hospital count in Halton is just two cases, down from nine a week earlier.