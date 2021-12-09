Hamilton and Halton Public Health both report a COVID fatality

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 44 new COVID cases-down 10 from Wednesday and one COVID death. There are 14 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. The seven-day average for COVID cases in Hamilton is 36. There are 13 outbreaks-unchanged from the previous day. Halton Public Health reported 49 new COVID cases—37 of them in Milton and Oakville. There was one death added as well bringing the total in Halton to 245. Halton has seven COVID outbreaks, all of them in schools. There are four people hospitalized in Halton with COVID.

Ontario is reporting 1290 new cases of covid—the highest daily count since may 24th. The big difference between today’s count and that of May 24th is in hospitalizations and ICU usage. Today there are 309 people hospitalized with COVID and 155 in ICU. On may 24th there were 1072 hospitalizations with 650 people in ICU.

Of the 309 people who are currently hospitalized with COVID19. Three quarters are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 77 are fully vaccinated.

And of the seriously ill in ICU, 85 percent of the 155 patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 24 are fully vaccinated.

There were 75,000 vaccinations administered Wednesday for a total of 24,225,882 vaccine doses. 90.2% of Ontarians 12 plus have one dose and 87.4% have two doses. 25 percent of children aged 5-11 have received their first shot—that amounts to more than 270,000 children, and nearly a million adults have had the booster shot.