Doug Ford bromance with labour leaders continues

A month ago Unifor boss Jerry Dias looked on approvingly as OPSEU leader Smokey Thomas praised Doug Ford for raising the minimum wage. Today, the Ford government announced the creation of the Premier’s Council on U.S. Trade and Industry Competitiveness to be chaired by none other than Unifor National President Jerry Dias. The council will provide advice and recommendations on the efforts to rally business leaders, elected officials and labour leaders to protect Ontario’s rights under trade agreements and the workers who depend on a secure and integrated North American economy. Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Jerry Dias will work together in the coming days to appoint additional membership to the Council.

“If Ontario were a country, we would be the third largest trading partner to the United States,” said Minister Fedeli. “This new Council, with the full support of our government, will continue to advocate for Ontario against unfair Buy American policies by highlighting the cost of protectionism to businesses on both sides of the border and promoting a Buy North American approach to our auto sector.”

“We are at a critical juncture in our relationship with the United States, with coordinated action between government and labour urgently needed to protect jobs and the economy,” said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. “Unifor represents members in multiple sectors that rely on integrated trade with America. I look forward to leading this new Council to find solutions on behalf of our members and of all workers across Ontario.”