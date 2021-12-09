Call for Snow Angel Volunteers in Hamilton

With some snow on the ground in Hamilton many seniors and people with disabilities are starting to think about how they will get out of their homes when the white stuff reaslly starts to pile up. City of Hamilton staff are always looking for Snow Angel volunteers to help clear snow for eligible seniors and persons with disabilities. Able-bodies folks with time to volunteer and the capacity to shovel snow, are being recruited.City staff will try to match you with someone in your neighbourhood requiring the support.

Snow Angel volunteers are asked to:

Clear snow from the sidewalk in front (and at the side, if a corner lot) of the home.

Clear the windrow – that’s the driveway ramp where the snow plow typically leaves a pile of snow.

Clear a path from the sidewalk to their door, including the porch area.

Be able to Attend to the home within 24 hours of a minimum 3 cm snowfall.

Becoming a Snow Angel is a great way for families and friends to spend time together outdoors, get some exercise and enjoy the fresh air. It’s also an opportunity for high school students to obtain some community service hours. Consider volunteering as a family, group or team – many hands make light work! Groups allow for people to take turns shovelling for someone and minimizes the time commitment. Volunteers must be 14 years of age or older, reliable and physically able to participate in snow removal. Considering the pandemic, volunteers are encouraged to keep themselves at least 2m distanced from those outside of their households while shovelling – roughly the length of two snow shovels.

To get involved with, please contact the Snow Angels program here.