Making Christmas more meaningful for long-term care residents

Here’s a way to help someone who is in long-term care feel remembered at Christmastime. Pick up a free postcard at any of Hamilton Public Library’s 23 branches — or make one — and send it to one or all seven care homes listed on hpl.ca/postcards. One postcard has a snowy scene of the 1898 blizzard, pulled from Local History & Archives. The other postcard is blank on the front, to allow artists to create their masterpiece. Send a handwritten message on the back of a picturesque postcard and bring a long-lasting smile to a resident living in a local long-term care home.

Put a stamp on the postcard or bring it back to HPL and they will take care of sending it.

For inspiration, try HPL’s Discover at Home activities: Kindness Cards and Letter Writing.

The participating care homes, so far, are Alexander Place in Waterdown, Meadows Nursing Home in Ancaster, Wentworth Lodge in Dundas, Dundurn Place Care Centre, Hamilton Continuing Care, Arbour Creek Care and Macassa Lodge, all in Hamilton. Other interested care homes are invited to include their mailing address on our list too. Please email Koren Nichol at knichol@hpl.ca.