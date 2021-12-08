Hamilton Police get good shot of suspect in commercial robbery

Shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021, a lone male suspect broke into a business in the area of Sherman Avenue South and Main Street East. The suspect then went on to take several cameras as well as a paint spraying device from the business.

The suspect fled on foot.

Suspect is described as:

Male

Shaved head

Dark/light blue jacket

Grey hooded sweater

Dark blue jeans

Black/white Nike shoes

Black mask

Black backpack

Investigators from the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit are asking the public for their assistance. If anyone is ablee to identify the individual in the photo or have any information they are asked to call Detective Constable Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935 or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com