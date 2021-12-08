Case counts rise in Hamilton and Halton but hospitalizations drop

While COVID case counts continue to rise in Hamilton and Halton, Hospitalizations are actually dropping, a possible indicator of the younger age groups that are being infected. Hamilton reported 54 cases—the highest single-day count since early September. There was also one additional COVID-related death reported. There are 16 outbreaks in Hamilton, seven of them in schools. Hamilton Hospitalizations, however sit at 13 which is down two cases from a week earlier. Halton is reporting 36 cases and no new deaths. The hospital count in Halton is just two cases, down from nine a week earlier.

Ontario is reporting 1,009 new COVID cases. 44 percent of the new cases are in individuals not filly vaccinated or in persons with an unknown vaccination. 87 percent of the new cases are in people under 60 and 60 percent are in persons under 40 years of age. With 38,500 tests conducted, the positivity rate is 3.3 percent.

Of the 333 people who are hospitalized with COVID19. 77 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 75 are fully vaccinated.

155 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 85 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 24 are fully vaccinated.

Over 74,000 vaccinations were administered, most of them first time shots, reflecting the number of children aged 5-11 now being vaccinated. 90.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.4% have two doses.