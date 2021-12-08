Canadian Rock legend Andy Kim brings his New Years show back to BPAC

A musical holiday tradition returns to Burlington this month, when iconic performer Andy Kim and a talented group of Canadian performers return to the Burlington Performing Arts Centre’s Main Stage for the Andy Kim New Year’s Eve Gala.

The concert, famous for blending music, storytelling, holiday cheer and some of the best performers in Canada, is the brainchild of host and performer Andy Kim, best known for his international hits Rock Me Gently and Sugar Sugar. Andy Kim has been gathering friends and fans together to celebrate the spirit and generosity of the musical community in Toronto for 17 years, with all proceeds going to charity. In recognition of the over $2 million in support that his holiday concerts have raised for CAMH and numerous other charities, Toronto Mayor John Tory recently proclaimed December 8th ‘Andy Kim Day’.

This year’s Andy Kim New Year’s Eve Gala will be the third time the classic variety entertainment show will be at BPAC. Proceeds from this year’s concert go to BPAC’s Golden Ticket Program, which provides free access to live entertainment and education opportunities to students and families who would otherwise not be able to access the transformative power of the performing arts.

Said BPAC Executive Director Tammy Fox. “Andy has given back so much for so long with his holiday fundraising shows, and we are humbled and honoured to be included in his incredible acts of generosity. It also promises to be the best New Year’s Eve party around!”

The Canadian Music Hall of Famer will be joined in Burlington by host and improviser extraordinaire Seán Cullen, 3x Juno Award winner Ron Sexsmith, Chris Murphy of Sloan, Canada’s Queen of R&B and soul Jully Black and singer/songwriter Danny Michel. Ron Sexsmith

Fans can take advantage of a limited number of exclusive VIP tickets, which includes a post-show meet and greet reception with the performers, with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and sparkling wine to help celebrate the New Year.

As per Ontario guidelines, all patrons must show proof of COVID-19 double vaccination to be permitted entry into the facility. The Burlington Performing Arts Centre is pleased to accommodate our patrons at 100% capacity in our facilities.

For tickets click here.